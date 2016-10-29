Aguero has confidence back - Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero has his confidence back after ending a six-game goal drought during a 4-0 Premier League win at West Brom.

Aguero hadn't scored for City for more than a month before his first-half double at The Hawthorns, with speculation growing as to whether he had manager Pep Guardiola's full backing.

But Guardiola confirmed the Argentine striker would start against Barcelona in the Champions League this week, having missed out on a starting berth when the sides met at Camp Nou earlier this month.

Gundogan, who scored a brace of his own to complete the rout of West Brom, says Aguero is back on top.

"He's a player who needs confidence for his game," Gundogan told the club's offical website.

"You could see it in the last few training sessions that he has got it back and he did it very well today.

"He ran a lot, worked very hard and he’s very important for us."