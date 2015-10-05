Aguero at Messi, Ronaldo level - Pellegrini

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the best players in the world, according to Manuel Pellegrini.

Aguero scored five goals in 20 minutes as City thrashed Newcastle United 6-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Last season's golden boot winner had made a slow start to the season, but his haul took his tally to six in the league.

Pellegrini believes only superstars Messi and Ronaldo are better than his 27-year-old forward.

"After what we have seen [against Newcastle] of course Kun [Aguero] is at that level," Pellegrini said.

"I have already said that, after Ronaldo and Messi, he is the best player in the world.

"But the important thing - not only for Kun but as a team - is that we must continue to improve.

"We need to win the Premier League again and to win the Champions League, because Messi and Ronaldo are always involved in that competition and that’s very important for a player.

"I'm very happy for us that in Kun we have a very important player. He always makes important things in competitions."