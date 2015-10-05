Aguero on par with Messi and Suarez, says Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta feels Sergio Aguero is among the best strikers in the world and is on par with big names such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Manchester City forward netted five times in his side's 6-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United at the weekend and Zabaleta feels Saturday's performance was further proof that Aguero is among the best out there.

"We've been talking recently about him being among the best strikers in the world and for sure, he is one of them," Zabaleta was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

"We can definitely put him up there with the best there is – Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Karim Benzema. He's at that same level.

"He's working 100 per cent to be the best. We know he has the quality and he's working really well. He's been doing well in the last games and hopefully now he can continue like that.

"He's a player who we know how good he can be in certain moments. He was outstanding on Saturday."

Aguero, 27, has netted eight goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this campaign.