Aguero provides 'fear factor', says Kompany

The Argentina international striker has been absent for the past month with a hamstring injury sustained in the 5-1 demolition of Tottenham.

However, Aguero has returned to training and could feature at Wembley as English football's first major trophy of the season is decided on Sunday.

Kompany believes the return of the forward is a huge boost to City, and has warned Sunderland they will face one of the planet's leading players should he make Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

"First of all, he is one of the best players in the world, and secondly he has a fear factor, and that comes in to play," Kompany told the Manchester Evening News.

"Whenever Sergio is there, we are a better team, but we have had to deal without him for long spells this season and have coped pretty well.

"It goes without saying that when you have a player of his quality that it is pretty special to have him amongst you."

City are gunning for League Cup success for the first time since 1976, when they defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in the final.