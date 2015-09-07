Aguilar ruled out of Mexico friendly

A thigh injury has ruled defender Paul Aguilar out of Mexico's squad to face Argentina in Dallas on Tuesday.

The Mexican Football Federation (FEMEXFUT) announced Aguilar's withdrawal on Sunday, with the 29-year-old America star to receive treatment on a right thigh problem.

Aguilar was an unused substitute as Mexico twice came from behind to draw 3-3 with Trinidad and Tobago in Utah on Friday.

No replacement has been called in by interim boss Ricardo Ferretti for the international friendly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.