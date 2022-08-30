Aidan Fitzpatrick carries Thistle through at Arbroath’s expense
By PA Staff published
Aidan Fitzpatrick scored the only goal of the game to send Partick Thistle into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win.
The home side dominated long periods of the all-Championship tie, but struggled to find the breakthrough at Firhill.
Fitzpatrick finally broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with a glancing header from a Stevie Lawless cross.
Arbroath rarely threatened after an early chance for Daniel Fosu, who was inches away from connecting with Bobby Linn’s dangerous cross.
