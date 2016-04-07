Ajax face punishment over Vermeer effigy

Ajax face a €10,000 fine plus a partial stadium closure for the next home game against Feyenoord if they accept the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB)'s punishment proposal after a number of incidents during the game between the sides in February.

Fans of the Amsterdam side displayed an effigy of Feyenoord goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer - who previously played for Ajax - with a noose around his neck during the Eredivisie encounter.

Supporters also unfurled an offensive banner, sung derogatrory chants and set off fireworks.

Ajax already handed out stadium bans to a number of perpetrators following the incidents, but the KNVB is still looking to sanction the club.

The proposal means Ajax not only face a €10,000 fine, but stands 424 and 425 will also remain closed during the next contest between Ajax and Feyenoord in the Amsterdam Arena, with the season ticket holders for those specific stands not allowed elsewhere in the stadium either.

The KNVB took into account that Ajax had previously been warned over the use of fireworks during the match against Heracles in January when coming to its proposal.

Ajax have until April 13 to decide whether to accept the KNVB's proposal.