Ajax pay tribute to Cruyff

Ajax paid tribute to late club great Johan Cruyff at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday.

Cruyff, who won eight Eredivisie titles and three successive European Cups during his time as an Ajax player, was diagnosed with lung cancer in November and died aged 68 in March.

Ajax were in action against PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Sunday in their first home fixture since the club icon's death.

Thousands of fans and former players joined together in a march to the stadium ahead of kick-off, while depictions of Cruyff's Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands shirts, two of which included his favoured number 14, were displayed on the pitch.

Cards were held up to spell out the former star's name, while the ball was kicked out in the 14th minute of the match as the stadium joined in one minute of applause to pay further tribute.