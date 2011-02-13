Ajax squander two-goal lead

PSV Eindhoven, convincing 4-0 winners at AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, are top with 50 points after 23 matches and are ahead of Twente Enschede, who beat Vitesse Arnhem 1-0, on goal difference. Ajax are third with 45.

Christian Eriksen set up Miralem Sulejmani after 13 minutes to put Ajax ahead, while Siem de Jong doubled the lead in the 34th minute after being put through by Sulejmani.

Mads Junker pulled one back for the hosts from close range four minutes before the interval and with eight minutes remaining Anouar Hadouir curled a free-kick round the wall to level the score.

Ajax had the chance to snatch the three points with a penalty two minutes from time but Mounir El Hamdaoui's spot kick was easily stopped by goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

In other action, NEC Nijmegen beat Excelsior Rotterdam 2-0, with Niki Zimling scoring trice, and Heerenveen won by the same scoreline at NAC Breda.