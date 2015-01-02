Akpom 'hungry' for Arsenal chance

The young striker replaced Mathieu Debuchy with six minutes to go on Thursday as Arsenal chased a way back into the game at St Mary's Stadium.

Akpom was unable to prevent a 2-0 Premier League defeat but, after impressing for the club's under-21 side this season with nine goals in as many games, he hopes to keep catching the eye of Arsene Wenger and receive more first-team opportunities.

"I'm really feeling part of the team," the 19-year-old told the club's official website.

"I'm starting to train with them a bit more and I'm getting more of a feel about how it is to be on the bench.

"I'm just dying to get on every game and every minute counts. I try my best to make the most of each opportunity that I get, so when I went out there I just gave 100 per cent.

"Every game I'm hoping to get an opportunity. I just want to play. I'm hungry for it now.

"I want to show the boss what I'm made of and I think that I'm ready. I think I can have a good impact on the team. Hopefully I get a chance."