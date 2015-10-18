Al Ahli v Al Hilal: Hosts to attack in second leg

Al Ahli plan to attack Al Hilal despite holding an away goal in their AFC Champions League semi-final.

A 1-1 draw in Riyadh in September gave Al Ahli the upper-hand heading into Tuesday's second leg.

Lima had appeared set to give Cosmin Olaroiu's men an even better first-leg result when he opened the scoring, but the hosts – who missed a second-half penalty – equalised late on.

Speaking after that game, Olaroiu promised his side would still push forward in front of their home faithful in Dubai.

"We will not go into the second leg thinking of a draw because we could lose especially because we are playing against a strong team like Al Hilal," the Al Ahli coach said.

Al Ahli are aiming to reach the Champions League final for just the third time and first since 2012.

Two-time champions Al Hilal are far more experienced, having been runners-up last year.

Both teams are early into their respective league campaigns, with three wins from as many games for each.

Giorgos Donis' Al Hilal need at least a goal away from home and attacker Nasser Al Shamrani is likely to play a key role.

Al Ahli have plenty of firepower of their own.

Ahmed Khalil has scored six Champions League goals this season, while Omar Al Soma has struck five.

With Brazilian midfielder Everton Ribeiro also in their squad, Al Ahli are likely to be hard to beat.