Al Ahly 1 ASEC Mimosas 2: Jol's men beaten again
Egyptian champions Al Ahly fell to a second consecutive CAF Champions League loss, leaving Martin Jol's bottom of Group A.
Al Ahly's hopes of adding to their record haul of CAF Champions League titles this season were dented by a 2-1 loss to ASEC Mimosas on Tuesday.
Having lost their opening Group A game to Zesco United, Martin Jol's side were beaten on home soil by a late Armand Niamke goal as Mimosas shook off their defeat to Wydad Casablanca.
Egyptian champions Al Ahly – eight-time winners of the competition – had earlier fallen behind to Krahire Zakri's effort, but hit back through Ahmed Hegazy before Niamke settled matters 10 minutes from time.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.