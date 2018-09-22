Al Ahly 4 Horoya 0 (4-0 agg): Egyptian giants reach CAF Champions League semi-finals

Al Ahly booked a CAF Champions League semi-final clash with ES Setif by thumping Horoya 4-0.

A goalless first leg left the tie in the balance, but home advantage made the eight-time champions strong favourites for Saturday's return clash.

Walid Soliman struck in the 32nd minute to give the Egyptian giants a first-half lead at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

But it was after the interval when Al Ahly - beaten by Wydad Casablanca in the final of last season's edition - made their superiority count.

Soliman set up Islam Mohareb for the second goal in the 53rd minute and the midfielder was the provider again for the third, with Salah Mohsen on target.

That strike put the result beyond doubt, but Al Ahly added further gloss to the scoreline with Ahmed Fathy completing the scoring in the stoppage time.