Al Hilal 1 USM Alger 2: Comeback win ensures semi-final advantage

Algerian side USM Alger came from a goal down to claim a first-leg advantage against Al Hilal with a 2-1 win in their CAF Champions League semi-final on Sunday.

In-form Alger are seeking to reach the final of the continental competition for the first time and were made to work hard for their victory - Mudather El Tahir on target for Hilal inside three minutes.

The Sudanese striker registered his first goal since March to get the hosts off to an ideal start at the Al-Hilal Stadium although the visitors were level 11 minutes later through Mohamed Aoudia.

Aoudia converted Zinedine Ferhat's delivery and Ferhat had a hand in the winner seven minutes after the hour as well.

The winger's shot was parried by Loic Feudjou, allowing Karim Baiteche to convert the rebound - his first goal since November earning Alger a one-goal advantage in the tie.