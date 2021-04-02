Al Hilal end Sundowns' winning run in Caf CL Group B

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the Caf Champions League after playing out to a goalless draw with Al Hilal on Friday afternoon.

The Brazilians made a number of changes as Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Gaston Sirino and Sphelele Mkhulise maintained their place in the line-up.

The home side nearly took the lead as early as the second minute after Nasr Omar found space inside the box before unleashing a low strike at goal, but Richardo Goss was on hand to make the save.

Sundowns had a chance of their own two minutes later when Mauricio Affonso played the ball through to Gaton Sirino inside the box but blazed his shot across the face of goal to narrowly miss the bottom corner.

The Brazilians should've broken the deadlock in the 25th minute but De Reuck saw his effort headed off the line by the Al Hilal defence, with Ali Achrine left in no man's land.

Al Hilal nearly took the lead in the 33rd minute but Abu Aagla could only rattle the post with his thunderous strike from inside the box.

Mohamed Abdel Rahman had a chance of his own five minutes before the break but saw his strike sail across the goal, which just missed Goss' upright.

The game went into the half time break with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

Hlompho Kekana had the first chance of the second but saw his first time effort saved by the Al Hilal keeper after he was set up by Sirino.

Sundowns made their first substitution in the 57th minute as Sirino made way for Haashim Domingo before bringing on Keletso Makgalwa in place of Affonso in the 64th minute.

Domingo nearly made an instant impact in the 74th minute but the Sundowns attacker saw his volley saved by the Al Hilal keeper at point blank range.

The visitors then made a double substitution moments later as Promise Mkhuma and Khuliso Mudau made way for Lyle Lakay and George Maluleka, respectively.

Kekana attempted one of his trademarked strikes from his own half in the 81st minute but his audacious effort just flew over the top of the crossbar.

Hilal nearly found the back of the net in the final two minutes of the second half but Mvala made a crucial interception to deny the home side a shooting opportunity.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game but they were forced to settle for a point each after playing out to a goalless draw.