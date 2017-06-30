Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights
The Sudanese derby in the CAF Champions league ended in victory for Al Merreikh, while Group B's top two could not secure progression.
Al Merreikh boosted their chances of reaching the CAF Champions League quarter-finals with a Sudan derby win over Al Hilal Omdurman.
Both sides came into the contest on four points, behind Group A leaders Etoile du Sahel, but in contrasting form - with Al Hilal having drawn each of their four preceding games.
Al Hilal lead the way in the Sudanese Premier League, but it was Al Merreikh who secured a 2-1 win on Friday thanks to a brace from Mohamed Rahman.
In Group B, top two USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli could not confirm progression as they drew 1-1, leaving the door open for Zamalek, ahead of their fixture with CAPS United on Sunday.
