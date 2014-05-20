Al Mubarak defends 'sustainable' Man City

The Premier League champions were recently fined €60 million and saw their UEFA Champions League squad for next season reduced to 21 players.

It came as part of a "compromise agreement" with European football's governing body following a host of high-profile signings since the Abu Dhabi United Group took over in 2008.

With the City chairman promising to undertake transfer activity in an "efficient and swift" manner earlier this week, he has now insisted his belief that UEFA were wrong to sanction them and expects investment to continue.

"Today, we will break even - this year. We will go into profitability next year while maintaining everything I mentioned," he told the club's official website.

"We will keep investing in the club, we will keep competing at every level. We have a sustainable business project, we have zero debt, we don't pay a penny to service any debt.

"For me, that's a sustainable model. However, our friends in UEFA seem to believe otherwise.

"I disagree with (UEFA's) views but we are pragmatic. One thing our fans need to know is we will do, as always, what is best for this club, for the fans.

"If it means sometimes to take a pinch, we'll take a pinch and we'll move on and we'll be pragmatic.

"At the same time, it will not compromise us and it will not compromise the strategy that we have started and that we will continue to implement."

City were among nine clubs to be punished for the FFP breaches, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain another high-profile club to fall foul of the regulations.