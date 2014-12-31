Al Qadsia dominate Kuwait Asian Cup squad

Coach Nabil Maaloul has leant on the Kuwaiti Premier League champions in his squad, along with Al Salmiya (three), Al Kuwait and Al Arabi (both two).

There are only two non-locally based players in the squad, defender Hussain Fadhel who plies his trade in the United Arab Emirates, and Musaed Neda - who is based in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait have a daunting start to their Asian Cup campaign, taking on hosts Australia in Melbourne on January 9 before Group A clashes with South Korea and Oman.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Khaled Al Rashidi (Al Salmiya), Nawaf Al Khaldi (Al Qadsia), Hameed Youssef (Al Arabi)

Defenders: Amer Almatoug Alfadhel (Al Qadsia), Fahad Awad Shaheen (Al Kuwait), Hussain Fadhel (Al Wahda), Talal Alfadhel (Kazma), Sultan Alenezi (Al Qadsia), Musaed Neda (Al Orouba), Ali Almaqseed (Al Arabi)

Midfielders: Fahad Alhajeri (Al Salmiya), Khaled Alqahtani (Al Qadsia), Saleh Sheikh Alhendi (Al Qadsia), Abdullah Al Buraiki (Al Kuwait), Abdulaziz Alenezi (Al Qadsia), Fahed Al Ebrahim (Al Qadsia), Talal Al Amer (Al Qadsia), Faisal Zayed Alharbi (Al Jahra), Khaled Ebrahim Hajiah (Al Qadsia), Yousef Naser Alsulaiman (Kazma)

Forwards: Abdulrahman Alshammari (Al Naser), Bader Al Almotawaa (Al Qadsia), Faisal Alenezi (Al Salmiya)