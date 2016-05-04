Alba admires Atletico team work

Barcelona could learn from Atletico Madrid as Luis Enrique's side seek to close the season out with two trophies, says Jordi Alba.

The Barca defender spoke of his admiration for Atletico after Diego Simeone's men reached the Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich this week.

They may yet take top honours in La Liga ahead of Barca, who also have a Copa del Rey final against Sevilla to come.

"I congratulated some national team mates," Alba was quoted as saying by Barca's website following Atletico's achievement. "They're a team where everyone works together and it's admirable."

The Spain international then turned his attentions to his own team's objectives, adding: "We're alive in the two competitions and winning both titles would make an incredible season.

"We had a very big lead in the league standings, but we never said we had already won it."

Next up is Sunday's visit of local rivals Espanyol, before Barca close the league season at Granada, knowing a six-point return from the final two matches will seal the title.

Alba added: "Derbies are always intense and, against Espanyol and Granada, we are basically playing two finals.

"The fans are always with us and we notice when the stadium is full."