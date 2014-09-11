Alba: Enrique a breath of fresh air at Barca

Former Barca player Enrique returned to Camp Nou in May to replace Gerardo Martino as head coach.

The 44-year-old, who formerly managed Barca's B team between 2008 and 2011, has started his reign with back-to-back league wins over Elche and Villarreal.

And Alba is delighted with the impact Luis Enrique has had on the squad.

"I am having one of my best times at the club. The arrival of Luis Enrique has been a very good change. The team needed that change," Alba told reporters.

"He has a lot of character, which he showed as a player, and now it is instilled in him as a coach.

"Since he joined I looked forward to training with him because he is a person whose work as a coach I can identify with. It shows because we are more tuned in than in other years."