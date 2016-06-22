Albania out of Euro 2016 after Portugal draw with Hungary

Albania have gone out of Euro 2016 after results in Group F meant it was impossible for them to be placed among the top four third-placed finishers.

Gianni De Biasi's side – playing in their first major tournament – defeated Romania 1-0 in Lyon last Sunday to ensure they finished third in Group A.

A nervous wait followed to see if their record of three points and a minus two goal difference would put them above two of the other sides who ended their groups in third spot and guarantee them a place in the last 16.

However, Portugal's dramatic 3-3 draw against Hungary and Iceland's 2-1 win over Austria meant Fernando Santos' men finished third in Group F and ended the hopes of De Biasi's team.

Portugal have a better goal difference (level compared to minus two) than Albania, who already sat behind Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Turkey in the rankings of third-placed teams.

Had Hungary defeated Portugal, Albania would have remained in with a chance of progressing going into the Group E finale later on Monday.