Albania out of Euro 2016 after Portugal draw with Hungary
Portugal's thrilling draw against Hungary means Albania have exited Euro 2016 at the group stage.
Albania have gone out of Euro 2016 after results in Group F meant it was impossible for them to be placed among the top four third-placed finishers.
Gianni De Biasi's side – playing in their first major tournament – defeated Romania 1-0 in Lyon last Sunday to ensure they finished third in Group A.
A nervous wait followed to see if their record of three points and a minus two goal difference would put them above two of the other sides who ended their groups in third spot and guarantee them a place in the last 16.
However, Portugal's dramatic 3-3 draw against Hungary and Iceland's 2-1 win over Austria meant Fernando Santos' men finished third in Group F and ended the hopes of De Biasi's team.
Portugal have a better goal difference (level compared to minus two) than Albania, who already sat behind Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Turkey in the rankings of third-placed teams.
Had Hungary defeated Portugal, Albania would have remained in with a chance of progressing going into the Group E finale later on Monday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.