'You can see on his face he is happy' - Pundit insists Mohamed Salah WILL remain at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently discussing the terms of a new contract at Anfield

Mohamed Salah's ongoing contract situation at Liverpool continues to shadow Anfield.

The talented Egyptian - ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - has netted a whopping 16 goals in all competitions so far this season but has yet to sign a new deal with the Merseysiders.

It is that very statement that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world with clubs from Saudi Arabia thought to still be interested in the 32-year-old former Roma man. But one ex-Liverpool defender has now stated how he believes Salah is firmly focused on remaining with Arne Slot's side, with a new deal thought to be in the pipeline.

'I think the contract situation will get resolved' - Stephen Warnock says Salah WILL stay at Liverpool

Stephen Warnock says he has no doubt Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports last week, Salah has now been offered improved terms to remain at Anfield beyond the 2024/25 season, with negotiations thought to be ongoing between both the player and the club.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, however, has no doubts that Salah will remain under the watchful eye of manager Slot beyond this summer.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been in exceptional form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t have to answer who I think will replace Mohamed Salah – because he will be at Liverpool,” Warnock stated recently.

“I think the contract situation will get resolved. You can see on his face that he’s happy when he’s playing for the club and I think he wants to get the contract signed. Even when he came out to the media, it was a ‘I don’t want to go – I want to be here!’

“If he leaves, I don’t know where he would go, to be honest. I know there were a few links with Paris Saint-Germain but I don’t know whether they’d go down that route with his age. I just don’t see him leaving Liverpool and I think he’ll stay there!”

There has been some thought a move to France may materialise in recent weeks, but PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed that talk of a transfer for the Egyptian was not at all in the pipeline.

In FourFourTwo's view, Salah does now appear likely to remain at Anfield this summer but it is thought he may have to take a pay cut, or accept at least the same terms, in order to secure an extended stay on Merseyside. Will his new deal be more balanced towards bonuses?

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Fulham at Anfield, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.