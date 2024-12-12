Manchester United considering shock Kobbie Mainoo sale - with Manchester City interest mooted: report

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with the club ready to cash in on him for the right offer.

Ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, Mainoo emerged last season as a bright spark in Manchester United's dismal campaign. The 19-year-old scored in the FA Cup final and was selected for Euro 2024, featuring in the final against Spain for England.

Since his breakthrough, however, United have changed hands with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe making sweeping changes across the club.

Manchester United are looking to cut costs, with Kobbie Mainoo a potential victim

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been ruthless so far at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratcliffe has presided over a period of austerity since purchasing his boyhood club, making redundancies among staff, putting the likes of Marcus Rashford up for sale and most recently, canceling the staff Christmas party.

According to the Mail, this frugalness is to continue, with two more “crown jewels” considered for sale in Mainoo and Alejandro Garnarcho.

Alejandro Garnacho (C) and Kobbie Mainoo (R) could both leave the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that this is “something the club want to avoid” – but should a big offer come in for Mainoo, it would no doubt be considered.

Over a year ago, FourFourTwo reported that Manchester City of all clubs were tracking Mainoo, with the wonderkid yet to have started a game nor signed his most recent contract back then. Whether or not City are still interested remains to be seen – but given recent struggles in their own midfield, they no doubt crave a player of Mainoo's profile.

FourFourTwo understands that such a move is now all but certain to be off the table, with United not wanting to strengthen a direct rival under almost any circumstance.

There are still other suitors who would sit up at the opportunity to sign the star though, as Real Madrid were said to be interested in April.

Real Madrid have interest in Mainoo (Image credit: PA)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would take a bid of at least £80 million to prise the academy talent away from the club, with another £20m added as a premium – at least – for Premier League sides. As stated by the Mail, though, Mainoo leaving is not at the forefront of the club's thinking.

The midfielder is valued to be worth €55m by Transfermarkt. United face City this weekend in the Manchester Derby when Premier League action resumes.