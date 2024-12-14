Watch Man City vs Man United: Live streams and TV channels for the Manchester derby

Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe for the first time this season on Sunday

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United this weekend as one of football's best rivalries continues at the Etihad Stadium. Being such a huge spectacle across the globe, there are plenty of TV channels and live streams showing the game, and you have the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Man Utd key info • Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024 • Kick-off time: 16.30pm GMT / 11.30 ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City are in turmoil having now won just one of their last ten games in all competitions. That came against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.

Apart from that, losses against Liverpool, Tottenham, Brighton and Bournemouth have threatned to derail City's season which looked so promising to begin with. Perhaps losing Rodri really was the catalyst that the Sky Blues couldn't have done without.

Manchester United acted to axe Erik ten Hag earlier this year and now Ruben Amorim is tasked with leading the Red Devils through another tough campaign. Their form in Europe has improved and another cup success could spin a positive look on a season that has already seen losses to Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton.

Who comes out on top this weekend remains a real mystery so can United really do the unthinkable and add further woes to City's horrendous recent form?

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the UK

You can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United this weekend live on Sky Sports and also via their official associated streaming services, Now TV.

Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage will start with Brighton vs Crystal Palace at 14:00 GMT before attention quickly turns to the north-west of England.

To watch Sky Sports on your television, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV providers, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

To watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream, NOW TV is the streaming platform for Sky Sports. A 6-month Saver Membership starts this month at £26 and you can from there watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels for half a year.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your Discovery+ subscription when travelling, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, you can watch Man City vs Man Utd on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

See also ► Manchester United agree deal for first Ruben Amorim signing: report

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages – and these can be pricey.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Man City vs Man United from anywhere

Struggling to find time on Sunday to be situated in just one place and want to watch on the move? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Man City vs Man Utd streams globally

Can I watch the Manchester derby in Canada? Canadians can watch the Manchester derby on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch the Manchester derby in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester derby on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch the Manchester derby in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch the Manchester derby on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch the Manchester derby in Africa? You can watch the Manchester derby in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.