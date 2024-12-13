I predict a riot: Serbia drawn to host Albania in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for first time since infamous 2014 abandonment

By
published

Tensions between the two countries flared the last time they met, forcing the abandonment of the game

Serbian fans burn a NATO flag on October 14, 2014 during a Euro 2016 group I qualifying football match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade. The match was abandoned after a drone carrying a pro-Albanian message was flown over the stadium, sparking violent scenes on and off the pitch. The match between the Balkan rivals was scoreless when it was stopped in the 41st minute after the drone trailing a &quot;Greater Albania&quot; flag flew over the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade and was brought down by a Serbia player. The incident triggered clashes between the two sets of players and a handful of the 20,000 Serbian spectators ran on to the pitch and tried to assault the Albanian team.
Serbian fans burn a NATO flag during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match vs Albania in Belgrade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serbia will host Albania for the first time in over a decade after their last encounter ended with riot police surrounding the pitch and the game being called off in the first half.

The two countries have been drawn together in World Cup qualifying Group K alongside England, Latvia and Andorra.

UEFA has a short list of 'prohibited clashes' between nations that cannot be drawn together for political reasons. For this draw, that meant Belarus could not draw Ukraine, Gibraltar could not draw Spain, and Kosovo would not be paired with either Serbia or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Serbia and Albania drawn together ten years after brawl that led to match abandonment

Stefan Mitrovic grabs a flag with Albanian national symbols flown by a remotely operated drone during the abandoned match between Serbia and Albania

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Serbia and Albania are not part of that list despite a long, complex and largely difficult relationship after decades of political tensions.

Things came to a head on the football pitch in a Euro 2016 qualifier in 2014 after a drone flew over the pitch carrying a flag featuring Albanian national symbols. A melee between the two sets of players began after Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic leapt to bring down the flag.

A flag with Albanian national symbols attached to a remotely operated drone flies in the stadium during brawl between players on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2016 group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania is abandoned in Belgrade, Serbia on October 14, 2014. Match officials abandon Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania after a drone carrying an Albanian flag entered the stadium late in the first half and sparked a brawl between players and fans.

A flag with Albanian national symbols attached to a remotely operated drone flies in the stadium during the Euro 2016 qualifier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Numerous Serbian supporters entered the pitch during the tussle, which turned it into a brawl in which four Albanian players suffered minor injuries. Albania also claimed their players were attacked by stewards and riot police, which Serbian officials denied.

That led to the game being suspended by English referee Martin Atkinson and riot police being deployed around the perimeter of the pitch.

Half an hour later, the game was abandoned at 0-0, with UEFA initially awarding a 3-0 forfeit victory to Serbia but also docking them three points and imposing a two-game order to play behind closed doors. Both sides were fined €100,000.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport subsequently reversed the walkover win on appeal, awarding the 3-0 win to Albania instead. The rest of UEFA's punishments were upheld.

Serbian fans were denied permission to attend the reverse fixture in Albania the following year.

Serbia ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a pair of injury time goals, but the result proved immaterial to both sides as Albania claimed automatic qualification for Euro 2016 while Serbia fell short of even making the play-offs.

The exact dates for the 2026 World Cup qualification games are yet to be announced, but qualifying games will be played in March, June, September, October and November 2025.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.