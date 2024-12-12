Manchester United's depressing Marcus Rashford reality laid bare with end game in sight: report

Marcus Rashford is in the shop window according to a report from Mail Online, and Manchester United would listen to offers of £40 million to take him away from Old Trafford and boost Amorim’s spending power.



The January transfer window is fast approaching and all eyes will be on Manchester United’s approach after the shock departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth last week.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim will expect the backing of the remaining Man United hierarchy to start building the team he believes he needs to improve the club’s fortunes, but they face the constraints of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) if they’re to spend big in January.

Why would Man Utd sell Marcus Rashford?

Ruben Amorim needs Man Utd to sell before they can fund his rebuild (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s understood Man United face a battle to balance their books under PSR after racking up losses of £300m over the last three years before taking on the extra cost of sacking Erik ten Hag and bringing in Amorim to replace him.

That creates a need to sell before they buy. Rashford is a homegrown player and therefore accounted for as pure profit in United’s PSR records. With his form patchy and his salary weighty, he’s emerged as the obvious candidate – but Man United are reportedly not confident they’ll find a buyer.

Rashford's influence extends far beyond football (Image credit: PA Images)

Manchester-born Rashford has been at Man United since the age of seven and is approaching 300 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club. In that time he’s won the FA Cup twice and the Europa League, picked up 60 international caps for England and become a sociopolitical heavyweight.

He remains a regular starter and most of his underlying attacking statistics this season are marginally improved on 2023-24 but below their peak in 2022-23, when Man United finished third in the Premier League. His percentage of shots on target is currently higher than ever.

But with the club’s more saleable players also being indispensable, Rashford is thought to be one of many others they’d consider moving on for the right bid. Selling Kobbie Mainoo is unthinkable. Rashford’s no longer in the same category.

Rashford’s contract runs until the end of June 2028 and United are thought to be keen to act quickly to ensure his eventual departure makes a big impact on their PSR bottom line.

The players linked with joining Amorim’s Old Trafford revolution include Cerro Porteno teenager Diego Leon, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu and the experienced Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, that combination of youth and experience would be a solid starting point for Amorim’s new-look Man United.

The right signing for the leadership role, for which Laimer has been identified, is an important first step and replacing Rashford with an exciting young forward would be no bad way to unlock the possibility.