Is Arsenal defender Gabriel injured? Premier League injury update

Arsenal have been without Gabriel over the past three games, with the influential centre-back sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian international was forced off late on in the 5-1 win away to Sporting in the Champions League last month and then had to be withdrawn at half time in Arsenal's 5-2 win at West Ham a few days later.

Gabriel, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, has been a massive player for Mikel Arteta in the Gunners' rise back to title contenders with his rock-solid defending and excellent record scoring from set pieces.

Is Gabriel fit enough to play against Everton?

Gabriel has been out for Arsenal over the past couple of weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel was not risked against Monaco in the Champions League in midweek as Arsenal claimed a 3-0 win, but could be in contention to return when Arsenal host Everton on Saturday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

Football.London add that Gabriel is not thought to have been in full training with the rest of the Arsenal squad this week but has been working individually in the gym.

Gabriel (front) has been hugely important to Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

They go on to point out that the last time Gabriel was an injury doubt, following his withdrawal against Sporting, he only needed a single training session before being passed fit to start.

Their supposition is that Arsenal may be willing to take a similar stance this time around, such is his importance to Arteta's side

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo would however point out that the game in question was victory at West Ham, where Gabriel did not manage to complete the 90 minutes. Arsenal may therefore wish to take a more cautious stance to make sure he is right - especially ahead of a busy pile-up of festive fixtures.

Arsenal will not have a full week off between games until after the turn of the New Year, and face six games in the space of the next 22 days.

Arteta may give more of an indication as to Gabriel's standing at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Jan Kiwior has filled in as William Saliba's partner during Gabriel's absence with Riccardo Calafiori also sidelined with a groin injury.