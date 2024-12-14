‘This is the hardest Manchester derby to call in years – Manchester United shouldn’t be petrified, it feels like Manchester City aren’t in control of any game at the moment’ Former Red Devils striker thinks a surprise result could be possible
Ruben Amorim’s first derby as Old Trafford boss comes at a time when their rivals have been wobbling
It’s little over a month since Ruben Amorim faced Manchester City as manager of Portuguese side Sporting, and consigned them to a 4-1 defeat.
That result came near the start of a terrible run for Pep Guardiola’s side – they arrived in Lisbon having lost at Spurs in the Carabao Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League.
They followed those defeats with another in the league at Brighton, then a 4-0 home reverse to Tottenham, and have only won one of their five games since then.
A finely-balanced game
Amorim’s victory over Manchester City in the Champions League came as he served his notice as Sporting manager, having already agreed to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss.
He faces Guardiola’s men again on Sunday, as the manager of their cross-town rivals, aiming for another win against them.
Manchester United have lost their last three league games at the Etihad, conceding 13 goals in the process, but former Red Devils striker Michael Owen believes that this game could be much more even.
“I think it's probably the first time in a long time that Manchester United fans aren’t absolutely petrified going into the game, believing that they might get battered 5-0,” Owen said, speaking in association with AceOdds.
“Manchester City are unrecognisable at the moment and I can’t imagine how they can beat anyone by five at the moment, the way they’re playing.
“It certainly is a great time to play Manchester City. They’ve got injuries, their lack of form, their confidence is down. It’s probably one of the most finely balanced derbies.
“I know it’s at the Etihad and I know Manchester City will be favourites, but I wouldn’t like to put my house on any result. I could easily see Manchester United getting a result.
“It’s probably the hardest derby in years to call, you would say Man City to come out on top, but I’m not so sure this time. Anything could happen.
“I can’t see where Manchester City are going to get their next win from. I watched them against Crystal Palace and it just feels like they’re not in control of any game at the moment.”
