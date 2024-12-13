A labrador had the best FPL gameweek 13 in the world

The fox red labrador's team must all play in red

One of the leagues we're competing in on Fantasy Premier League is currently being dominated by a guy who gave up on playing in gameweek 3, which is irritating enough. But imagine your careful team selection being beaten by a dog.

Well, you don't really have to imagine, because we guarantee you that it has already happened.

Yes, that's right: a dog (a fox red Labrador, to be more precise) has already beaten every single other player in the world this season, claiming the biggest points haul in the world in Gameweek 13.

How an all-red team managed by a labrador dominated FPL

A labrador had the best FPL gameweek 15 in the world?? 🐶Hear the rest of this week's Fantasy 606 podcast on @BBCSounds 📲 https://t.co/5KjNAVhEU0 #BBCFootball #FPL pic.twitter.com/o1PWXyyfKKDecember 13, 2024

The side, called Rosie All Reds, took 144 points on the weekend of November 30 this season, and it came out on the BBC's Fantasy 606 podcast that the side was managed by Rosie the Labrador.

The dog's owner, John, wrote in to explain, with the correspondence read out by host Alistair Bruce-Ball.

Rosie the Labrador selected Bark-ayo Saka as her captain (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

John wrote: "This season I managed to persuade family members to sign up to fantasy football. We created our own league, and we also signed our dog, Rosie, a Fox Red Lab, up to the competition.

"Her team is managed by my wife with some assistance from me, but there's a restriction on selection here. The only rule for selection is that all the outfield players have to wear red or predominantly red shirts.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The team is called Rosie All Reds. It's top of our league at the moment and it achieved the highest score in the world in game week 13."

Co-host Statman Dave pointed out that the side had also played their bench boost that week - but sure enough, every member of the side (including the goalkeepers) represent sides who wear red.

The winning team in question was as follows:

Andre Onana (Manchester United): 6 points

Gabriel (Arsenal): 9

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest): 8

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): 6

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): 14

Mo Salah (Liverpool): 13

Captain: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 36

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 9

Evanilson (Bournemouth): 12

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): 9

Yoane Wissa (Brentford): 8

Bench boost: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest): 6

Bench boost: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford): 2

Bench boost: Nathan Collins (Brentford): 5

Bench boost: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton): 1