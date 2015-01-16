Albentosa excited by Derby opportunity

Raul Albentosa became the third Derby County signing of the January transfer window on Friday.

The former Eibar defender signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Pride Park after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for his transfer.

And Albentosa is thrilled to have the opportunity to ply his trade in England.

"My agents told me about interest from the club and I knew straight away that it was a good opportunity for me," the 26-year-old told Derby's official website.

"I am going to work hard to show the head coach [Steve McClaren] what type of player that I am and I am going to fight to try and get a position in his squad.

"I am very proud to be here. It's always been a dream of mine to come and play in England and I am going to do everything to say thank you to the people that brought me here and gave this chance."

Elsewhere in the Football League on Friday, Crystal Palace duo Zeki Fryers and Lewis Price sealed loan moves Rotherham United and Crawley Town respectively.

Fellow Championship side Millwall welcomed Diego Fabbrini on a temporary deal from Watford, while goalkeeper Stephen Bywater left the New Den to join Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer.

Ipswich Town bolstered their striking options by signing Freddie Sears on a free from Colchester United, while AFC Wimbledon signed Alfie Potter from Oxford United.