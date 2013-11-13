Alberto plans to replicate Coutinho at Liverpool

The 21-year-old, who joined from Sevilla in the close-season, has featured five times for Liverpool in the Premier League this term.

Alberto watched his side's 4-0 thrashing of Fulham last Saturday from the bench, and has revealed he has sought the advice of fellow playmaker Coutinho as he fights for more first-team opportunities.

"I admire Philippe and we get on well on and off the pitch," the Spaniard told the club's official website.

"He can be one of the people who are an example for me. I look at many people as an example.

"Not only Philippe, but various others have said I need to be patient and work well and it will happen.

"When it arrives, then I have to show that I am good enough for Liverpool."