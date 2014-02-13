Albrighton eager to take his chance at Villa

The winger lost his way after being plagued by injury problems in the last two seasons and was loaned out to Wigan Athletic in October.

Albrighton returned in November having played only four times for the Championship club and the 24-year-old has since made 10 appearances in the Premier League.

The academy graduate started his fourth top-flight game of the campaign in the match at the Cardiff City Stadium after impressing in a substitute role against West Ham at the weekend, and he is determined to play a more prominent role under manager Paul Lambert.

"It is a massive boost to be back in the starting line-up," Albrighton told the club's official website.

"I've had a tough time over the past couple of years with injuries and I don't want to keep dwelling on them. I just want to put all that behind me.

"I came in and thought I did well just before Christmas and then I got put to the bench for a few more games.

"But the manager gave me my chance against West Ham and again against Cardiff so hopefully now I can cement my place."

Lambert this week revealed that he plans to hold contract talks with Albrighton, whose deal expires at the end of the season.