Albrighton eyes new Villa deal after recall
Winger Marc Albrighton is determined to make the most of his Aston Villa recall by earning a new deal with the Premier League club.
The 24-year-old was recently recalled from a loan spell at Championship side Wigan Athletic by Villa boss Paul Lambert.
Albrighton was a surprise inclusion in Lambert's starting line-up for Sunday's clash with Manchester United and impressed despite Villa's 3-0 defeat.
The former England Under-21 international's contract expires at the end of the season and he is eager to convince Lambert to offer him a new deal.
Albrighton told The Birmingham Mail: "If I can play games and show the manager what I'm capable of, who knows what will happen?
"I said at the start of the season it's a massive year and now I've got into the starting line-up hopefully I can keep my place and get a few more games.
"He (Lambert) has always told me I'm in his plans and to get back to where I was. That's what I'm aiming to do and if I can do that then brilliant."
