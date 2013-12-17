Albrighton eyes new Villa deal after recall

The 24-year-old was recently recalled from a loan spell at Championship side Wigan Athletic by Villa boss Paul Lambert.

Albrighton was a surprise inclusion in Lambert's starting line-up for Sunday's clash with Manchester United and impressed despite Villa's 3-0 defeat.

The former England Under-21 international's contract expires at the end of the season and he is eager to convince Lambert to offer him a new deal.

Albrighton told The Birmingham Mail: "If I can play games and show the manager what I'm capable of, who knows what will happen?

"I said at the start of the season it's a massive year and now I've got into the starting line-up hopefully I can keep my place and get a few more games.

"He (Lambert) has always told me I'm in his plans and to get back to where I was. That's what I'm aiming to do and if I can do that then brilliant."