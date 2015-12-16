Albrighton: Leicester can't picture next defeat

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton "cannot see where the next loss is going to come from" as the club's fairy tale season continues.

Albrighton's Leicester remarkably top the Premier League table after Monday's 2-1 win at home to embattled champions Chelsea.

Leicester are two points clear of Arsenal and have not lost since September's 5-2 loss to the Londoners - a run of nine matches.

And such is the belief under manager Claudio Ranieri that Leicester are not anticipating a defeat in the near future.

"We have the confidence that we're going to win the game," said Albrighton.

"We are that confident, we can't see where the next loss is going to come from.

"When the manager first came in at the start of the season, his words were: 'I don't think you believe how good this group of players are, if you get that belief in yourself, you will go further as a group'.

"We are starting to believe that ourselves now. He is still not telling us what he thinks we can achieve this season, but he has told us that he believes we don’t know how good we are.

"Once we are at that 40-point mark, the manager says we can sit down and discuss what our aims are. But there is definitely no reason why we can’t keep this form up.

"We were told we had a tough run of fixtures playing Manchester United, Swansea and Chelsea, and we've come out of that with seven points.

"We have just got to keep going. If we take that confidence up to Merseyside for the games with Everton and Liverpool next we won't go far wrong."

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were instrumental in the victory over Chelsea, with the dynamic Leicester duo both on target at King Power Stadium.

The pair's exploits have only fuelled speculation about a possible January departure, amid reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

"Their dream must be to play for one of the biggest teams in Europe, as every player's is. But why would you want to leave this club at the moment?," Albrighton added.

"We are building something special. We are establishing ourselves as a top-four team and they are a massive part of this.

"Don't get me wrong, when you're playing well you're always going to get talked up for a move and Riyad and Vards are no different. But as far as we are all concerned, they are Leicester City players and they will be come February."