Albrighton warns Leicester over unpredictable run-in

Marc Albrighton believes Leicester City's remarkable escape from Premier League relegation last season should make them wary as they bid to become champions this time around.

Claudio Ranieri's side are five points clear of nearest challengers Tottenham with seven matches to play this term.

Last term, under Ranieri's predecessor Nigel Pearson, Leicester appeared doomed to an instant return to the Championship before winning seven of their last nine matches.

"We know what is being said but we've seen a lot happen in that final period," winger Albrighton told the Daily Star. "Look at us last season. Who would have thought we would stay in the league?

"I'm sure a lot of people would have said we were going down and look at the turnaround we made.

"We have got to keep our feet on the ground. It is the old cliche but it's true. It's kept us in good stead so far so why change now?

"You have to pinch yourself that such things are happening. I've said before you just have to live for the moment and enjoy every minute of what we’re doing because it might never arise again."

Leicester's past four Premier League wins have all been dogged 1-0 triumphs, a run interrupted by a 2-2 draw at home to West Brom, and Albrighton welcomes the contrast to their swashbuckling early season form.

"There will be times in any season when you need to play in different ways and the last three home games are typical of that," he added.

"We've had to play in a totally different way to how we have all season. We have taken seven points so are managing it.

"The manager hasn't really been giving any different instructions. We need to concentrate on ourselves.

"If we are going to do anything this season we are going to have to learn how to win in different ways."

Leicester return to Premier League action at home to Southampton on April 3.