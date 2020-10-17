Alex Dyer lauds ‘honest’ Kilmarnock players after Covid-19 crisis

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer hailed his side’s character after they came from behind to beat Livingston on their return to Premiership action following their Covid-19 woes.

Goals from Aaron Tshibola, Chris Burke, who scored a penalty, and Greg Kiltie meant Scott Pittman’s opener for Livingston was rendered a consolation.

The Rugby Park side tried and failed to get the game postponed due to their entire squad still building their way back to match fitness following a 14-day spell in self-isolation.

But Kilmarnock were full of energy as they picked up their third straight league win to strengthen their fifth place position.

Dyer said: “We came here with a job to do and we did it well.

“We were organised, I’ve got an honest bunch of footballers who enjoy what they do and want to work hard for this club.

“They’ve had two weeks without doing anything and to come in and put in a performance like that is very pleasing.

“They’re a little bit tired but they worked hard for one another.

“We didn’t panic when we went behind, we scored at the right times and that gave us a bit of a lift.

“We went on and dominated the game, I thought. I didn’t feel as though we were really troubled, we were in control.”

Livingston manager Gary Holt was naturally disappointed at seeing his team come away with nothing after taking the lead through Pittman in the 11th minute.

However, the former Kilmarnock midfielder actually felt his team controlled the game for large spells.

Holt, whose side travel to Rangers next Sunday, said: “We need to take this on the chin and learn from it because I thought there was a lot of good play, good chances. But Kilmarnock are a good side.

“I can’t fault my lads for effort and commitment and creating chances.

“Did Kilmarnock play any differently than what I expected? No they didn’t. But they will be cock-a-hoop because they got the win.

“I feel a bit aggrieved for the lads because they put in a shift, created lots of chances, hit the woodwork twice, scored a good goal.

“I can’t go round and tell them they were rubbish because they all put a shift in. We dominated possession but we lost 3-1 and we have to take that on the chin and get the stick that goes with it.”