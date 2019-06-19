Door opens for Liverpool to sign Premier League-proven Mignolet replacement

Liverpool are in the market for a back-up goalkeeper for Alisson Becker as Simon Mignolet expresses a desire for regular football.

According to the Evening Standard, that goalkeeper could be Southampton's Alex McCarthy.

McCarthy has been ousted from his number one spot by Angus Gunn since Ralph Hasenhuttl has taken charge of the Saints.

This would've come as a blow to McCarthy, who was named player of the season the year before.

The former Crystal Palace stopper is reportedly keen to win his place in the starting eleven back, but he'd also be open to a move.

Liverpool are believed to be one of many interested Premier League clubs, having tracked the 29-year-old for a while.

However, Southampton are reportedly more keen to get third-choice Fraser Forster off their books, who is still the highest paid player in their history.

NOW TRY...

10 potential Copa America stars you definitely WON’T have heard of

Inside the Workers’ Stadium: discovering China’s fast-growing football culture