Alex Neil and Lee Johnson satisfied with draw at Deepdale

Alex Neil and opposite number Lee Johnson were happy with a point apiece as Preston drew 3-3 with Bristol City.

First-half goals from Taylor Moore – his first for City – Andreas Weimann and Paul Gallagher set the tone, with Daniel Johnson, Nathan Baker and Patrick Bauer netting after the break.

And neither manager were too dissatisfied at having to share the spoils after what was an entertaining encounter at Deepdale.

Preston boss Neil said: “At full-time I am happy, given the way that the game has gone.

“I think that if you are able to get a point from a game, after being two goals down at one stage, then you have to be happy with that.

“For me, the bigger issue is the way in which we conceded the three goals.

“I am very unhappy about how we have defended today, particularly from set-pieces and that is something that we need to look at this week.

“Our defending has caused the result today, and I think that if you defend in the way that we have done, then you have to be happy to get a point at the end.

“I think that a draw is a fair result, given how the game has gone.”

After an open start to the game an early goal was inevitable, and Moore edged the visitors in front in the 28th minute.

Tommy Rowe’s corner was flicked on by Ashley Williams, and with the Preston defence unable to clear their lines, the full-back reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home from close range.

And the lead was doubled after 36 minutes. Preston failed to learn their lesson about marking at corners, as Weimann stole in front of two defenders to flick home a header from Josh Brownhill’s delivery.

Neil’s side were thrown a lifeline on the stroke of half-time, after Han-Noah Massengo caught Daniel Johnson inside the penalty area, with Gallagher dispatching the resulting spot-kick.

The hosts’ fortune continued after the break and they were awarded a second penalty in the 50th minute as Williams handled Sean Maguire’s cross.

This time Gallagher passed spot-kick duties over to Daniel Johnson, and he calmly sent Daniel Bentley the wrong way from 12 yards.

From there, the game see-sawed back into the visitors’ favour, with Kasey Palmer denied by Declan Rudd on the hour mark, before City retook the lead after 62 minutes.

Brownhill was once again the architect as his whipped free-kick caused problems in the Preston box, with Baker reacting sharply to poke home from a yard out.

However, Preston were not finished yet as defender Bauer got above his man, heading home Daniel Rafferty’s corner to ensure a share of the spoils for the home side.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson said: “Overall, I am happy that we are able to take something away from the game, even if it is not the result I wanted.

“I think the players showed real bravery throughout, not just in defending, but in the way they wanted to take the ball in key areas and show what they can do.

“That gives me plenty of confidence that we can build on what we have done today.”