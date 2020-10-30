Alex Telles out following positive Covid test as Manchester United face Arsenal

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles will miss Sunday’s match against Arsenal following his positive test for Covid-19.

The deadline-day signing made his debut in the Champions League win at Paris St Germain but did not make the squad against Chelsea or RB Leipzig after contracting coronavirus.

The Gunners clash looks set to come too soon for Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly, while forward Anthony Martial completes a three-match domestic ban.

Arsenal will welcome back a host of regular names who were rested for the Europa League win over Dundalk on Thursday.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno, Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette are in line for recalls, while Willian is fit following an ankle injury.

Mikel Arteta is without a number of defenders with David Luiz (thigh), Rob Holding (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) all missing through injury, although William Saliba is available to make his debut if called upon.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, James, Pellistri, Mata, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani, Ighalo.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Mustafi, Saliba, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Willock, Xhaka, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.