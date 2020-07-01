Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling to see out the Serie A season

On-loan Manchester United pair Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez will see out the Serie A season in Italy.

United have announced that defender Smalling will stay with Roma for the remainder of the campaign.

The fifth-placed capital club have 10 games to play, as do third-placed Inter Milan, who have also reached an agreement to extend the loan deal for forward Sanchez until the first week of next month.

Chris Smalling is staying with Roma (PA)

The campaign is currently scheduled to last until the beginning of August, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with all three teams involved in the Europa League, it has yet to be confirmed for which teams they will be eligible to figure in the European competition, which is slated to resume on August 10.

Smalling, who marks 10 years as a United player this summer, has featured for Roma on 30 occasions this season, scoring two goals.

Alexis Sanchez has played 19 games for Inter (PA)

Alexis has played 19 games for the title outsiders, who also have former Reds Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young in their ranks.

United also confirmed on Wednesday that teenage midfielder Angel Gomes has opted not to sign a new contract and has left the Old Trafford club.

“Manchester United can confirm that Angel Gomes has not taken up the offer of a new contract and has, therefore, left the club,” read a club statement.

“The 19-year-old joined the Reds at a very young age and worked his way through the ranks before becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent the first team, as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in the final game of the 2016/17 season, against Crystal Palace.

Angel Gomes is leaving United (Nick Potts/PA)

“It meant he became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to make his senior debut for the club, soon after being awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

“The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances in total for the Reds – three of them starts, which all came in this season’s Europa League.

“His final outing came in the 4-0 defeat of Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January. Everybody at Manchester United would like to wish Angel the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts for the club.”