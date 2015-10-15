Alexis Sanchez better than last season - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has taken the time to praise Alexis Sanchez and believes the Chile international is even better than in his first season at the club.

The 26-year-old joined Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014 and netted 25 goals in all competitions last term.

Sanchez endured a slow start to this season, but has since scored five times in his last two Premier League outings and Wenger has hailed his sublime form.

"He has had a bit of a difficult start because he came back late [from the Copa America] and you could see that," Wenger told the official Arsenal website.

"But now he is back to his level and even better than before.

"His overall game and finishing, contributing and assists is excellent. He works hard for the team and he finishes. His enthusiasm is contagious.

"He always gives you hope that he is going to do something and he always gets defenders on the back foot, provokes and that is top class."

The attacker will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday, when Arsenal travel to Watford.