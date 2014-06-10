Algeria's Slimani wants no World Cup regrets

After enjoying his debut season in European football with Sporting Lisbon, striker Slimani is confident that he and his fellow countrymen have what it takes to make their mark in Brazil.

Algeria have been placed in a tough Group H at the World Cup - along with Russia, Belgium and South Korea - and Slimani knows they must perform to the best of their ability to reach the last 16 of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history.

"We do not want any regrets. We will play our game. We know that the group is difficult," he said.

"Belgium has great players like Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany. They are the favourites in our group. South Korea is a very tough team. Finally, Russia is a major nation. Fabio Capello knows us well as he played against the Algerian team in 2010 with England."

Slimani also expressed his delight at playing his first World Cup in Brazil, and his gratitude towards Algeria's Bosnian coach Vahid Halihodzic - who handed him his international debut in May 2012.

"The opportunity of playing in Brazil means that I can play the World Cup in the country of football. I hope I'll be up to the challenge on the field. My job is to score goals," he added.

"He (Halihodzic) gave me my chance and confidence."