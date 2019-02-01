Ali breaks Asian Cup goals record with stunning overhead kick

Almoez Ali broke an Asian Cup goals record in spectacular fashion as he netted the opener for Qatar in Friday's final against Japan.

Coming into the showpiece match, breakout star Almoez had netted eight goals so far in the finals to tie Iran forward Ali Daei's single-tournament record from the 1996 edition.

And Almoez took just 12 minutes at Zayed Sports City Stadium to take that honour outright with a stunning goal.

The forward controlled Akram Hassan Afif's cross from the left and teed himself up for a sublime overhead kick that clipped the post on its way into the net for his ninth of the tournament.