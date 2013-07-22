Aliadiere punished for refusing to play

The 30-year-old sat in the stands during his side's 1-1 draw with Brest, amid claims he wants away despite having two years left on his contract.

However, although the former Arsenal and Middlesbrough man has since insisted that he did not play due to fitness troubles - and dismissed rumours that he wants to leave - he is still set to be punished.

Club president Fery tweeted: "I have sanctioned Aliadiere for his refusal to play + the contractual situation has been clarified + his objective: a big season and Bleus (the France national team)

"I've spoken to Jeremie Aliadiere. Everything is clear with his contract. He's assured me that he'll give everything for FC Lorient. He'll still be sanctioned."

The club have yet to confirm the details of Aliadiere's punishment, but will likely be happy to have been assured of his services after he scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances last term.