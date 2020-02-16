Alisson says Liverpool are like a "shark that smells blood" as they close in on Premier League title

Alisson Becker has compared Liverpool to a "shark that smells blood" as they continued their incredible season on Saturday.

A 1-0 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road moved Jurgen Klopp's side 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The champions-elect have now won 25 of their 26 league games this term, as the Reds close in on their first title since 1990.

And Alisson believes the team's relentlessness spells bad news for their domestic and European rivals.

"I see our team as mature enough to deal with different circumstances in a single match," he told Folha.

"Despite being young, we have an experienced team with a great desire to win. We tasted victory by winning the Champions League and now we want more.

"It's like a shark that smells blood in the water, focuses and attacks. We've developed a killer instinct. We feel that we can achieve everything we want – we have a long road, but we'll continue to persist."

Alisson has now kept a league-high 10 clean sheets this season, but he says he does not pay attention to those who believe he could win the Ballon d'Or.

"Yes [It is possible for a goalkeeper to win the award], but it depends on a lot of factors," he added.

"It's about consistency. My main objective, after all the collective achievements, is to be the best version of myself, to do better than the past season. Sometimes just maintaining a high level is also a step forward."

Alisson also brushed off suggestions that he is already the best Brazilian goalkeeper of all time.

"Can you ask me that again in ten years when I've retired?" he said.

"As much as I have won all these awards, I still have a long way to go. If you look at Dida's resume, I don't come anywhere close.

"[Claudio] Taffarel was one of the best and Julio Cesar has had a very successful career and is one of the goalkeepers with the most performances for the national team. I can't put myself next to them at the moment – maybe after I've retired."

