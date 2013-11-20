Allam offers season ticket refund to Hull fans

The Egyptian last week confirmed his intention to rename the club Hull Tigers in time for next season and, after campaign group 'City Till We Die' appealed for Allam to listen to the views of fans at the KC Stadium, the 74-year-old issued an uncompromising reply.

"There's no need for a referendum," he told the Hull Daily Mail. "The crowd we get inside the stadium is the perfect referendum.

"Fans can choose to vote with their feet. If they are not happy, they can stay away.

"I am also willing to refund any unhappy season ticket holder who wants their money back."

Allam has already dropped 'AFC' from the club's name and 'City' could soon follow, much to the anger of fans.

"I understand that fans have purchased or may have purchased season tickets in the expectation they were for Hull City AFC," he continued. "Having learned the AFC is now not present, they are perfectly entitled to seek a refund.

"The club will be more than happy to oblige by paying them back in full, on a pro rata basis, if they are not happy with the plans to rebrand the club."