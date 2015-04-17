Allardyce backs Koeman for managerial gong

Koeman has steered Southampton on course for a top-six finish and a place in Europe in his first season in English football after he was selected to succeed Mauricio Pochettino last June. The Dutchman has reshaped the club's squad following the departures of the likes of Luke Shaw Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana.

Tony Pulis received the award last term for keeping Crystal Palace up and Allardyce has talked up Koeman's chances of taking the plaudits ahead of the likes of Swansea City's Garry Monk, Jose Mourinho and Alan Pardew.

When asked on his thoughts on who should win the gong, Allardyce replied: "Ronald Koeman probably for what he's done at Southampton in his first year and with the number of players they've changed around.

"They managed to sustain a top-six position which is a fabulous achievement."