Allardyce hails 'world-class' Borini strike but frustrated with familiar frailities

Sam Allardyce described Fabio Borini's dramatic equaliser in Sunderland's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace as "world class", but was left bemoaning a missed opportunity for three points.

Connor Wickham had seemingly earned Palace the win with a quickfire second-half double against his former club that cancelled out Dame N'Doye's opener in Tuesday's Premier League contest.

But Borini, on as a second-half substitute, struck in the last minute with a fierce effort across the face of goal to earn a share of the spoils and move Sunderland out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was Borini's first goal since December 26 and his first at the Stadium of Light this season, and he earned the praise of manager Allardyce.

"[Borini's goal was] world class, absolutely out of the top drawer of goals you can score," Allardyce told BBC Radio 5live.

"It was in the back of the net before the goalkeeper could begin to move."

Allardyce, though, felt that Sunderland had done enough to earn all three points against a Palace side that remain without a Premier League win in 2016.

"That [Borini's goal] should have been the winner, though," he added.

"Our frailities have come to light again and it's saved us from defeat not won us the game."