Allardyce: It's nice to be loved at Sunderland

Sam Allardyce has enjoyed the reception he has received from Sunderland fans after being installed as the club's manager on Friday.

The former West Ham United boss replaced Dick Advocaat, who left the position on October 4 having failed to lead the club to victory in any of their first eight games of the Premier League season.

Allardyce's appointment has been welcomed by Sunderland supporters and he is looking forward to a more positive rapport with the fans than he had in previous roles at Upton Park and Newcastle United.

"When I was at West Ham my wife, Lynne, would constantly read the supporters' website to see what new insults were being fired," the former Sunderland defender told The Sun. "It upset her but she couldn't keep away from the screen.

"Now she's been reading the Sunderland fans' site and she tells me the reaction has been very positive, which makes me feel very excited to get going.

"Everyone wants to be praised and to feel wanted and I just hope I can give the Sunderland supporters some of the excitement they are looking for.

"It's nice to be loved. But at West Ham and Newcastle I was faced by passionate fans that made themselves heard if they weren't happy."

The 60-year-old's first game at the helm will be a trip to face West Brom next Saturday.