Allardyce warns Sunderland battlers: You won't move to a better club than this!

Sam Allardyce warned his players they must fight for Sunderland's Premier League survival after claiming many of them will not find a better club.

Sunderland are in a relegation dog-fight this season and face fellow contenders Norwich City in a crunch meeting on Saturday.

Sunderland are 18th in the table on 27 points, four behind Norwich, who have played a game more.

Allardyce said his players must do their best to ensure Sunderland stay in the Premier League, warning them they may not find a better club.

"Most of the players will never get a better club than this one, in my opinion," the 61-year-old said.

"With its facilities and supporters, and playing in the top league in the world, they really need to realise what they have.

"That includes the lads who joined in January. I don't think Wahbi [Khazri], [Lamine] Kone and [Jan] Kirchhoff would step up from this.

"Even though Kirchhoff was at Bayern Munich, he wasn't playing for them. They didn't think he was quite good enough.

"I can’t see most of the lads getting a better club than this one, so let's stay in the Premier League and make the club even better.

"That's their big challenge in the next six games. They are all trying to keep this club in the Premier League."

Allardyce has never been involved with a club who have dropped down to the Championship and is keen to keep that record intact, but he admits he is more worried about what the future would hold for Sunderland.

"I think it would hurt the club immensely if they got relegated. I've had a fantastic career and I would be disappointed to have that one relegation on my CV," he said.

"It would hurt, yes, but it’s more important for the club than it is for me.

"As a football club, I think it’s more important for the players than it is for me. My career will take whatever form it needs to take."